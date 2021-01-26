S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, loonie edges higher

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading amid broad-based losses led by the energy and metals and mining sectors, while the loonie edged higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 83.73 points at 17,822.29.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 8.57 points at 30,968.57. The S&P 500 index was down 0.69 of a point at 3,856.05, while the Nasdaq composite was up 21.90 points at 13,657.89.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.69 cents US compared with 78.51 cents US on Monday.
The March crude oil contract was down 26 cents at US$52.51 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was little changed at US$2.60 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down US$3.30 at US$1,851.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down a penny at US$3.62 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)