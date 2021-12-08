Defense team rests in Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial

Elizabeth Holmes, center, enters the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building with her partner, Billy Evans, right, and her mother, Noel Holmes, in San Jose, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Looking on at far right is John Carreyrou, the former Wall Street Journal reporter who wrote the October 2015 story that exposed flaws in Theranos' blood-testing technology. (AP Photo/Michael Liedtke)