Hudson's Bay is teaming up with Mountain Equipment Co.

TORONTO - Hudson's Bay Co. is teaming up with Mountain Equipment Co. (MEC) to offer the outdoor retailer's goods at three Toronto-area department stores and on its website.
MEC will launch the shop-in-shops this fall at Hudson’s Bay's flagship department store on Queen St. as well as at the Yorkdale and Square One shopping centres.
The company says the shops will feature a curated selection of outdoor gear, footwear and apparel, with an extended offering of goods available on TheBay.com later in the season.
Wayne Drummond, president of Hudson’s Bay, says the partnership will bring MEC's outdoor recreation expertise to the department store and equip shoppers for outdoor excursions.
Eric Claus, CEO and chairman of MEC, says joining forces with Hudson’s Bay will help more people get outside and experience activities like hiking, camping and climbing.
He says each MEC shop-in-shop will mirror the experience and expertise available at the retailer's 21 standalone stores and feature MEC's in-house label as well as popular outdoor brands like Scarpa, Salomon, The North Face and Black Diamond.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2022.