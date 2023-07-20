Pop star Shakira will face a second tax probe in Spain

FILE - Shakira poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 25, 2022. Shakira is facing more trouble from Spain’s tax office after a court near Barcelona said Thursday July 20, 2023 that it had agreed to open an investigation into a second case of alleged tax fraud by the Colombian singer. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File)