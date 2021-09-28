Japan to lift all coronavirus emergency steps nationwide

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks to reporters about lifting of a state of emergency at his official residence in Tokyo Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Suga is expected to announce on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 a lifting of the ongoing coronavirus state of emergency and less-stringent measures in all 27 prefectures including Tokyo when they expire at the end of September as the infections slow and the nation tries to reactivate its economy. (Kyodo News via AP)