TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (20,582.12, up 34.61):
Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 22 cents, or 0.45 per cent, to $49.65 on 11.6 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 11 cents, or 0.43 per cent, to $25.91 on 6.9 million shares.
Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Up nine cents, or 2.61 per cent, to $3.54 on 6.8 million shares.
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 85 cents, or 2.18 per cent, to $39.80 on 6.5 million shares.
Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up nine cents, or 1.88 per cent, to $4.87 on 5.8 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Canadian National Railway Co. (TSX:CNR). Transportation. Up one cent, or 0.01 per cent, to $156.72. A major washout has halted traffic along part of Canadian National Railway Co.'s main line in Nova Scotia after torrential rain and flooding struck the province over the weekend. The disruption threatens to constrict the flow of container goods from Halifax to Montreal, Toronto and Chicago only days after service resumed across the country at B.C. ports, and raises alarming questions about infrastructure stability amid growing climate volatility. The heavy rains washed out a culvert that left a stretch of track sagging unsupported over a massive ditch some 90 kilometres north of Halifax on the key rail connection for freight and passengers between the city and the rest of the country.
TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down $1.34, or 2.57 per cent, to $50.89. TC Energy Corp. is selling 40 per cent of its Columbia Gas Transmission and Columbia Gulf Transmission systems to New York City-based Global Infrastructure Partners for $5.2 billion. The Calgary-based company said in a press release it will continue to operate the pipelines, while both companies will jointly fund annual maintenance, modernization and growth to further capacity and reliability. It said it expects Global Infrastructure Partners' share of capital expenditures to average more than $1.3 billion annually over the next three years.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2023.