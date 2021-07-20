MONTREAL (AP) _ Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $841.8 million.
The Montreal-based company said it had profit of $1.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.21 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.
The railroad posted revenue of $2.93 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.99 billion.
CN shares have decreased nearly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $102.30, a rise of almost 7% in the last 12 months.
