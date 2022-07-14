New Mexico, 'Stranger Things' backdrop, hits production peak

FILE - New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham delivers the State of the State address during the 56th legislative session on Jan. 18, 2022, in Santa Fe, N.M. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says direct spending by production companies on films, TV series and other media has never been higher in the state, topping $855 million in fiscal year 2022., Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP, Pool, File)