S&P/TSX composite posts triple-digit decline, U.S. stock markets also fall

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit decline in late-morning trading amid a broad-based decline led by the base metal and energy sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 170.87 points at 19,336.18.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 429.28 points at 33,631.38. The S&P 500 index was down 45.59 points at 4,082.24, while the Nasdaq composite was down 111.70 points at 13,191.94.
The Canadian dollar traded for 82.54 cents US compared with 82.98 cents US on Tuesday.
The July crude oil contract was down US$2.77 at US$62.73 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down four cents at US$2.97 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$15.60 at US$1,883.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 18 cents at US$4.55 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2021.
