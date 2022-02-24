RBC reports $4.1B Q1 profit, up from $3.8B a year ago, beats expectations

The RBC Royal Bank of Canada logo is seen in Halifax on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Bank earnings kick off today with RBC reporting first quarter results as investors wait for insights on how financial institutions expect to fare with rate hikes, inflation and market volatility.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

TORONTO - Royal Bank of Canada topped expectations as it reported its first-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, helped by strength in its personal and commercial banking and wealth management operations.

The bank said Thursday it earned net income of $4.1 billion or $2.84 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, up from $3.8 billion or $2.66 per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenue totalled nearly $13.1 billion, up from $12.9 billion a year earlier.

Provisions for credit losses amounted to $105 million for the quarter compared with $110 million in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, RBC says it earned $2.87 per diluted share for the quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $2.69 per diluted share a year ago.

The average analyst estimate had been for an adjusted profit of $2.73 per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

"RBC's first-quarter performance reflects the significant momentum we continue to build while facing change and uncertainty in the current operating environment," RBC chief Dave McKay said in a statement.

"Looking forward, we remain focused on our purpose-led approach to delivering the advice, products and services our clients need in a changing world, while also accelerating our commitments to enable a sustainable and inclusive future."

RBC's personal and commercial banking business reported a profit of $1.97 billion, up from $1.79 billion a year earlier, helped by strength in its Canadian banking business including residential mortgage growth.

RBC's wealth management arm earned $795 million, up from $641 million, while its capital markets business earned $1.03 billion, down from nearly $1.07 billion a year ago.

The bank's investor and treasury services operations earned $118 million, down from $123 million a year ago, while RBC's insurance operations earned $197 million, down from $201 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2022.

