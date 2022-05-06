OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 5.2 per cent in April. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
_ Newfoundland and Labrador 10.8 per cent (12.9)
_ Prince Edward Island 8.1 per cent (8.1)
_ Nova Scotia 6.0 per cent (6.5)
_ New Brunswick 7.0 per cent (7.7)
_ Quebec 3.9 per cent (4.1)
_ Ontario 5.4 per cent (5.3)
_ Manitoba 5.0 per cent (5.3)
_ Saskatchewan 5.5 per cent (5.0)
_ Alberta 5.9 per cent (6.5)
_ British Columbia 5.4 per cent (5.1)
