TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (19,812.23, down 86.84):
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up $1.08, or 2.51 per cent, to $44.18 on 10.5 million shares.
Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 38 cents, or 0.81 per cent, to $47.22 on 9.1 million shares.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.01, or 1.25 per cent, to $81.87 on 8.3 million shares.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 12 cents, or 0.46 per cent, to $26.24 on 5.3 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 12 cents, or 0.48 per cent, to $25.16 on 5.2 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up five cents, or 9.80 per cent, to 56 cents. Canopy Growth Corp. said it has signed a deal to sell its facility in Smiths Falls, Ont., that was once home to a Hershey chocolate factory back to the chocolate maker. The cannabis company said Hershey Canada Inc. has agreed to pay about $53 million in cash for the property. Canopy, which has been selling assets and working to cut costs, said net proceeds received from the sale will be used primarily to pay down the company's senior secured credit facility. The company announced earlier this year that it was winding down operations at the Hershey Drive facility as part of a plan to lay off 800 workers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17,2023.