TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (20,025.14, up 189.39 points):
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 43 cents, or 0.96 per cent, to $45.20 on 13.0 million shares.
Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 35 cents, or 0.75 per cent, to $47.18 on 12.0 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 12 cents, or 0.49 per cent, to $24.45 on 9.1 million shares.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $2.05, or 2.48 per cent, to $84.86 on 8.8 million shares.
TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 44 cents, or 0.92 per cent, to $48.51 on 7.3 million shares.
Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up $1.66, or 2.07 per cent, to $82.03 on 4.3 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Loblaw Companies Ltd. (TSX:L). Retail. Up 50 cents, or 0.43 per cent, to $117.05. The Body Shop will begin selling its products at Shoppers Drug Mart stores. The partnership marks the first time the Body Shop's products have been sold outside the company's own brick-and-mortar stores and online shop. The Body Shop said the move is meant to make shopping for the company's products as convenient as possible. The partnership will begin with 25 Shoppers locations across the country and the Loblaw Companies Ltd.-owned chain's online store. By 2024, the Body Shop is aiming to sell its products at 50 Shoppers locations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28,2023.