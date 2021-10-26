Enforcement of indoor vaccine mandates proves uneven in US

Highway Inn restaurant hostess Ku'uipo Lorenzo, right, records contact information for Martin Day, left, and his wife, Ashley Day, center, after they showed proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test result on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Honolulu. To comply with local mandates, the restaurant requires all indoor diners to show proof of vaccination or have a recent negative test result before being seated. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)