Stock market today: Asian markets mixed as US government debt talks push toward brink of default

Currency traders watch monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, top center, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, May 26, 2023. Asian markets were mixed Friday as a deadline loomed for Congress to reach a deal on the U.S. government debt or face a potentially calamitous default. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)