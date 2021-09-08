Elizabeth Holmes drawn as villain, underdog as trial begins

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2015, file photo, Elizabeth Holmes, founder and CEO of Theranos, speaks at the Fortune Global Forum in San Francisco. Just six years ago, Holmes seemed destined to fulfill her dream of becoming Silicon Valley's next superstar. Now she is about to head into a San Jose, Calif., courtroom to defend herself against criminal allegations depicting her as the devious mastermind of a fraud that duped wealthy investors, former U.S. government officials and patients whose lives were endangered by a blood-testing technology that never came close to fulfilling her bold promises. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)