Aecon Group reports revenue growth of 14 per cent in Q3 results

An Aecon construction site near the Gardiner Expressway is shown in Toronto on Friday, July 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joe O'Connal

TORONTO - Aecon Group Inc. says its revenue increased year-over-year while profits dipped slightly in the third quarter of 2022.

The Toronto-based construction firm reported a $34.5 million profit for the three months ended Sept. 30, or diluted earnings per share of 45 cents, compared to $38.4 million during the same period in 2021, before adjusting for the impact of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program in 2021.

The company posted revenue of $1.32 billion, compared to $1.16 billion in the same period last year.

New contract awards worth $991 million were booked in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $682 million in the same period in 2021.

In a news release, Aecon Group's chief executive Jean-Louis Servranckx said the company continues to see strong demand for its services across Canada.

Revenue in the construction segment was up 14 per cent year-over-year, while revenue in civil operations, utilities operations and nuclear operations also rose.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ARE)

