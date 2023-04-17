TV and film writers authorize strike over pay, other issues

FILE - Striking film and television writers picket outside Paramount Studios on Jan. 23, 2008, in Los Angeles. In an email to members Monday, April 17, 2023, leaders of the Writers Guild of America said nearly 98% of voters said yes to a strike authorization if a new contract agreement is not reached with producers. The guild last went on strike in 2007. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)