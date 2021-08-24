Recommendations target US oil, gas leasing across the West

FILE - This May 8, 2017, file photo, shows Arch Canyon within Bears Ears National Monument in Utah. An Indigenous leader from New Mexico and former U.S. Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt called on the federal government Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, to overhaul its oil and gas leasing program to ensure protection of cultural resources, saying for far too long tribal knowledge and expertise has been ignored to the detriment of the landscapes such as those surrounding Bears Ears National Monument and Chaco Culture National Historical Park. (Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File)