The Winnipeg Jets will play their home games at the Canada Life Centre starting July 1, when the insurance provider begins its 10-year contract at the arena currently known as Bell MTS Place.
Here's a look at the corporate partners at Canada's six other NHL arenas, when those names took effect and the previous name:
Montreal: Bell Centre, 2002 (Molson Centre)
Toronto: Scotiabank Arena, 2018 (Air Canada Centre)
Ottawa: Canadian Tire Centre, 2013 (Scotiabank Place)
Edmonton: Rogers Place, 2016 (opened under this name)
Calgary: Scotiabank Saddledome, 2010 (Pengrowth Saddledome)
Vancouver: Rogers Arena, 2010 (General Motors Place)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2021.
