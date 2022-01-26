Lawyer: Avenatti said he'd represent porn star for a dollar

In this courtroom sketch, Michael Avenatti, left, cross examines his former assistant, Judy Regnier, who testifies virtually via video, at right. Judge Jesse Furman is seated on the bench, in federal court, in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Avenatti took over representation of himself Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at his latest criminal trial, setting the stage for him to directly confront former client and porn star Stormy Daniels over her claims that he stole some of the money she was owed for her autobiography. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)