Ford cutting 3,000 white-collar jobs in bid to lower costs

FILE - A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar workers as it moves reduce costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles, leaders of the Dearborn, Mich., automaker announced Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in a companywide email. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)