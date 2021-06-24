BuzzFeed to become a publicly traded company

FILE - This Nov. 19, 2020 file photo shows the entrance to BuzzFeed in New York. BuzzFeed is merging with special purpose acquisition company 890 Fifth Avenue Partners Inc., Thursday, June 24, 2021, and will become a publicly traded company. BuzzFeed, which was founded by Jonah Peretti in 2006, said its implied valuation is $1.5 billion, once the transaction closes, which is expected in the fourth quarter. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)