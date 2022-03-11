ESG investors taking closer look at portfolios amid war in Ukraine

Women and children arrive at a makeshift camp to board a train heading to Krakow after fleeing Ukraine, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Thursday, March 10, 2022. The war in Ukraine is forcing investors, especially those who prioritize environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, to take a closer look at the stocks and other assets they hold, whether individually or through funds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Visar Kryeziu