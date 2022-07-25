Mustard seed shortage sends seed prices soaring, curbs some supply of condiment

Eric Giesbrecht, a chef and owner of Brassica Mustard, stands in a mustard field in Langdon, Alta., in a July 20, 2022 handout photo. A mustard seed shortage is driving up prices of the culinary spice and could leave some store shelves with scant supply of the yellow spread before the new harvest hits markets this fall, industry experts say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Rory Mayer **MANDATORY CREDIT**