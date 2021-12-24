South African minister objects to sale of Mandela's cell key

FILE - Nelson Mandela, left, and former US president Bill Clinton look to the outside from Mandela's Robben Island prison cell in Cape Town, South Africa, March 27, 1998. A South African Cabinet minister on Friday Dec. 24, 2021, urged the cancellation of an upcoming U.S. auction of a key to the Robben Island prison cell where Nelson Mandela, the country's first Black president, was long jailed for his opposition to apartheid. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite, Pool, File)