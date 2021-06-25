Ousted Grammys CEO, Recording Academy reach settlement

FILE - This Nov. 14, 2019 file photo shows Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. Dugan and the Recording Academy have reached a confidential settlement over why the former leader was let go from the organization. “The Recording Academy and Deborah Dugan have agreed to resolve their differences and to keep the terms of their agreement private," the academy and Dugan said in a joint statement late Thursday. Dugan was fired days before the 2020 Grammys. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP, File)