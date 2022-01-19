OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 4.8 per cent in December, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 4.2 per cent (4.2)
— Prince Edward Island: 6.7 per cent (7.0)
— Nova Scotia: 4.8 per cent (5.3)
— New Brunswick: 5.4 per cent (5.7)
— Quebec: 5.1 per cent (5.2)
— Ontario: 5.2 per cent (5.0)
— Manitoba: 4.7 per cent (4.6)
— Saskatchewan: 3.5 per cent (3.7)
— Alberta: 4.8 per cent (4.3)
— British Columbia: 3.9 per cent (3.6)
