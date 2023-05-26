Political divisiveness a threat to Alberta economy, business groups say

As the Alberta election campaign heads into its final days, business groups are warning that increased divisiveness and political extremism poses a threat to the province's economic future. "We're worried about societal and political polarization, overall. It seems to be a feature that has crept into North American politics," said Adam Legge, president of the Business Council of Alberta, in an interview. This compilation photo shows Premier Danielle Smith (left) as she speaks at an economic forum in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 18, 2023 and NDP Opposition Leader Rachel Notley as she addresses the Calgary Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh