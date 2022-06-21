Miscalculations, errors blamed for massive New Mexico blaze

FILE - Smoke from the Calf Canyon/Hermit Peak Fire drifts over Las Vegas, N.M., on May 7, 2022. New Mexico residents are suing the U.S. Forest Service for information on a massive wildfire that's been burning in the state since late April. The agency has been criticized for its role in causing two wildfires that merged to become the largest blaze in New Mexico history. (Robert Browman/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, File)