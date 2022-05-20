Germany's Schroeder to quit Rosneft board as backlash mounts

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, background left, and German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder talks when German Interior Minister Otto Schily and his Russian counterpart Boris Gryslow overhand a contract about travel easement in Yekaterinburg, Oct. 9, 2003. Germany's three governing parties plan to strip former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder of his office and staff after he maintained and defended his long-standing ties with Russia despite the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)