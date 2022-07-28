1st Trader Joe's union approved at Massachusetts store

Customers walk to a Trader Joe's market, Aug. 13, 2019, in Cambridge, Mass. Employees at a Trader Joe’s at the Hadley store in Massachusetts are casting votes over the next two days in an attempt to form the supermarket chain’s first union. A union organizer says about 80 workers are scheduled to vote Wednesday, July 27, 2022, and Thursday. If successful, it would be an independent union, and not affiliated with a larger existing union. Trader Joe's in a statement welcomes the vote, but said its compensation and benefits are already among the industry's best. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)