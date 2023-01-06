OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate held steady at 5.0 per cent in December. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
_ Newfoundland and Labrador 10.1 per cent (10.7)
_ Prince Edward Island 5.6 per cent (6.8)
_ Nova Scotia 6.7 per cent (6.0)
_ New Brunswick 8.1 per cent (7.3)
_ Quebec 4.0 per cent (3.8)
_ Ontario 5.3 per cent (5.5)
_ Manitoba 4.4 per cent (4.4)
_ Saskatchewan 4.1 per cent (4.2)
_ Alberta 5.8 per cent (5.8)
_ British Columbia 4.2 per cent (4.4)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2023.