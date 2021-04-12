Drivers wanted: Record demand at Uber as vaccinations rise

FILE - Travelers, Kerri Ann Salomon, left, and a friend arriving from New York City, look for an Uber ride at Los Angeles InternationalAirport, in this Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, file photo. Uber is trying to lure drivers with sign-up bonuses and other incentives as it faces record demand for rides and meal delivery. The San Francisco-based ride-hailing company said Monday, April 12, 2021, that its bookings reached an all-time monthly high in March. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)