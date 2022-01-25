Kamala Harris art, 'Daily Show' lead Anthem Awards finalists

FILE - Trevor Noah arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Vice President Kamala Harris, The New York Times’ “The 1619 Project” and “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” as well as charitable programs from Airbnb, Google, PayPal and the National Football League, are among the finalists for the inaugural Anthem Awards announced Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)