Target to spend more than $2B at Black-owned businesses

FILE - In this April 6, 2020 file photo, a customer wearing a mask carries his purchases as he leaves a Target store during the coronavirus pandemic, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Target says it will spend a a total of more than $2 billion at Black-owned businesses by 2025 as part of its effort to advance racial equity. As part of its program, the Minneapolis-based discounter will add products from more than 500 Black-owned businesses across all types of merchandising areas. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)