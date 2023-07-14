Telus International shares slump on lower guidance

Telus Corporation headquarters is seen in downtown Vancouver, on January 19, 2023. Shares of Telus International Inc. were trading down almost 30 per cent late-morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange after it slashed its growth guidance for the year. The company, which Telus Corp. spun off in 2021 but is still the controlling shareholder, says it expects revenue in the range of US$2.7 billion and US$2.73 billion and growth of between one and two per cent for the year, excluding its WillowTree acquisition. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck