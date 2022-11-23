Alessandro Michele steps down as Gucci creative director

FILE A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Alessandro Michele is leaving his role as creative director of the Gucci, the fashion house announced Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 bringing an end to an eight-year tenure that sharply redefined Gucci’s codes with romanticism and gender-fluidity, all the while powering revenues for the Kering parent. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)