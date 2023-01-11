Nokia opens new office in downtown Toronto as it looks to grow in Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford listen to Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia respond to a question following an announcement Monday, October 17, 2022 in Ottawa. Nokia is opening a new office in downtown Toronto's Harbourfront community. The company says the new location is part of its efforts to expand its presence in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

 ajw/TXB

TORONTO - Nokia is opening a new office in downtown Toronto's Harbourfront community.

The company says the new location is part of its efforts to expand its presence in Canada.

Nokia says the new office will provide a hybrid workplace where employees can share ideas in person as well as use technologies that enable virtual teams to work together.

Nokia Canada president Jeffrey Maddox says the growth comes as the company works to meet increased demand from customers and partners.

The company recently announced a research and development hub in Ottawa.

The Ottawa hub is expected to add 340 jobs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2023.

