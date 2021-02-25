Twitter to let users charge followers to see premium posts

FILE- This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter icon on a mobile phone, in Philadelphia. Twitter is branching out from advertising to find more ways to make money — both for itself and for its most prolific users, whether those are businesses, celebrities or regular people. In an investor presentation Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, the social media company announced a new feature called “Super Follows.” (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)