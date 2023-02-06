First Quantum says copper loading suspended at Cobre Panama port

The open pit copper mine Cobre Panamá, run by Panamanian Mining company Minera Panamá, a subsidiary of Canada's First Quantum Minerals Ltd., is shown in Donoso, Panama, Dec. 6, 2022. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. says the Panamá Maritime Authority has suspended loading operations of copper concentrate from its Cobre Panama mine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Abraham Teran