Testimony to start in Alex Jones' Sandy Hook damages lawsuit

FILE - Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones appears at Capitol Hill in Washington on Dec. 11, 2018. Jury selection is set for Monday, July 25, 2022 in a trial that will determine for the first time how much Infowars host Alex Jones must pay Sandy Hook Elementary School parents for falsely telling his audience that the deadliest classroom shooting in U.S. history was a hoax. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)