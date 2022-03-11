OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's February employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 5.5 per cent (6.5)
Employment rate: 61.8 per cent (60.8)
Participation rate: 65.4 per cent (65.0)
Number unemployed: 1,135,500 (1,341,800)
Number working: 19,512,700 (19,176,100)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 10.9 per cent (13.6)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.7 per cent (5.2)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.5 per cent (5.6)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2022.