New Brunswick seafood giant Cooke Inc. acquires Tassal Group of Australia for $1.5B

workers position their boats at a Cooke Aquaculture salmon farm near Blacks Harbour, N.B., on July 13, 2017. New Brunswick seafood giant Cooke Inc. says it has completed a $1.5-billion acquisition of Australian seafood producer Tassal Group Ltd. The parent company of Cooke Aquaculture Inc. says the deal is the largest-ever purchase for the family-owned company since its launch in 1985. Cooke says it acquired all outstanding shares of Tassal for AUD$5.23 per share following approval by Tassal shareholders and an Australian court. Glenn Cooke, CEO of Cooke, says the company is thrilled to join the Tasmanian aquaculture industry and welcomes Tassal’s 1,700 employees to the Cooke family of companies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Robert F. Bukaty