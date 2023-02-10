Enbridge reports $1.1B Q4 loss as it takes $2.5B goodwill impairment charge

This photo taken in October 2016 shows an aboveground section of Enbridge's Line 5 at the Mackinaw City, Mich., pump station. Enbridge Inc. reported a loss of $1.1 billion in its latest quarter as it took a $2.5-billion non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to its gas transmission business as a result of what it said was the increased cost of capital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-John Flesher