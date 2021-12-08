Companies in race to develop sustainable jet fuel in face of climate crisis

All Nippon Airways plane is shown being fueled with sustainable jet fuel made by tech company LanzaJet in this handout image in Everett, Washington in 2019. Suncor Energy Inc. says it will build a sustainable jet fuel plant somewhere in North America by 2025. The Calgary-based company is one of the founding partners behind LanzaJet, a tech startup that makes jet fuel out of ethanol made from products like corn and sugar cane. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-LanzaJet *MANDATORY CREDIT*