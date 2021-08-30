Wildfire forces thousands from popular Lake Tahoe resort

Vehicles idle in bumper-to-bumper traffic in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Flames churned through mountains just a few miles southwest of the Tahoe Basin, where thick smoke sent tourists packing at a time when summer vacations would usually be in full swing ahead of the Labor Day weekend. People have been told to flee from a long section of the Lake Tahoe shoreline as a huge forest fire threatens to push into the resort region straddling California and Nevada. The new orders Monday for people to immediately evacuate include part of the tourist city of South Lake Tahoe and about 15 miles up the western shore of the lake. The huge Caldor Fire has grown to more than 277 square miles. Forecasters are warning of critical fire weather through Tuesday. (AP Photo/Sam Metz)