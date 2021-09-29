Virgin Galactic says FAA has cleared it for further flights

FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo the Virgin Galactic rocket plane, with founder Richard Branson and other crew members on board, lands back in Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, N.M. Virgin Galactic says the Federal Aviation Administration has cleared it to resume launches after an investigation into why its spaceship veered off course while descending during a July flight over New Mexico with founder Branson aboard. The company said Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, it was advised by the FAA that corrective actions proposed by Virgin Galactic have been accepted. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)