Canadian leakproof apparel maker Knix sells majority stake to Essity of Sweden

Models are shown in Knix Wear products in this undated handout photo. Canadian apparel brand Knix Wear Inc., maker of leakproof underwear for periods and incontinence, has a new majority shareholder. The Toronto-based company says it has agreed to sell 80 per cent of its shares to Swedish hygiene products maker Essity for US$320 million. Joanna Griffiths, founder and CEO of Knix, calls it "a dream come true" to partner with Essity, saying the companies share the same goals of improving customers lives. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Knix Wear Inc.