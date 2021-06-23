Hong Kong's embattled Apple Daily to close by Saturday

FILE - In this June 17, 2021, file photo, a cordon line is set up outside Apple Daily headquarters in Hong Kong. Police on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of foreign collusion to endanger national security. According to Apple Daily, which cited unnamed sources, the man writes editorials for the paper under the pseudonym Li Ping. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)